Scoot in the last few days extended interim schedule, where the airline only schedules 3 weekly flights each to Hong Kong and Perth, until 31MAY20. Previously the interim schedule was filed until 07MAY20.
Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly
TR980 SIN1415 – 1820HKG 789 257
TR981 HKG1920 – 2315SIN 789 257
Singapore – Perth 3 weekly
TR008 SIN1200 – 1700PER 789 7
TR008 SIN1200 – 1710PER 789 2
TR016 SIN1530 – 2035PER 789 5
TR009 PER1800 – 2320SIN 789 7
TR009 PER1810 – 2345SIN 789 2
TR017 PER2150 – 0315+1SIN 789 5
Scoot extends interim schedule to late-May 2020
Posted
Scoot in the last few days extended interim schedule, where the airline only schedules 3 weekly flights each to Hong Kong and Perth, until 31MAY20. Previously the interim schedule was filed until 07MAY20.