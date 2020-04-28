Vietnam Airlines adds Beijing Daxing service from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Vietnam Airlines from July 2020 plans expand flights to Beijing, where additional service will operate to/from Beijing Daxing (PKX), from 01JUL20. The Skyteam member will continue to serve Beijing Capital (PEK) airport.

Hanoi – Beijing Daxing 1 daily A321
VN514 HAN0110 – 0530PKX 321 D
VN515 PKX0800 – 1055HAN 321 D

VN continues to serve Hanoi – Beijing Capital 5 weekly with A321.

Ho Chi Minh City – Beijing Daxing 1 daily A321 (new route)
VN516 SGN0045 – 0630PKX 321 D
VN517 PKX0830 – 1305SGN 321 D