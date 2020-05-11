Alitalia resumes additional domestic service from mid-May 2020

Alitalia in recent schedule update filed planned service resumption date on additional domestic routes. Based on latest filing, the Skyteam member plans to resume service to Alghero and Olbia on 18MAY20. Initial operation for the period of 18MAY20 – 31MAY20 as follows.
Rome – Alghero 1 daily A319
AZ1571 FCO0920 – 1025AHO 319 D
AZ1578 AHO1110 – 1210FCO 319 D
Rome – Olbia 1 daily A319
AZ1903 FCO0920 – 1015OLB 319 D
AZ1902 OLB1100 – 1200FCO 319 D
