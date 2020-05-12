Pacific Coastal Airlines on Monday (11MAY20) announced planned regular service resume on 01JUN20, as previously scheduled. The airline will initially operating following routes with reduced operation. Planned operation for the period of 01JUN20 – 27JUN20 as follows.
Kelowna – Cranbrook 3 weekly
Kelowna – Victoria 3 weekly
Vancouver – Bella Bella 3 weekly
Vancouver – Bella Coola 3 weekly
Vancouver – Campbell River – Comox – Vancouver 4 weekly
Vancouver – Port Hardy 3 weekly
Vancouver – Powell River 6 weekly
Vancouver – Tofino 3 weekly
Vancouver – Trail 3 weekly
Vancouver – Victoria 3 weekly
Vancouver – Williams Lake 3 weekly
Pacific Coastal 01JUN20 – 27JUN20 interim schedules as of 11MAY20
