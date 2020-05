Emirates July - October 2020 Kuala Lumpur operations as of 25MAY20

Airlineroute on Monday (25MAY20) published Emirates’ planned operation from July to October 2020, based on data as of 0445GMT 25MAY20. In the original post and previous updates, Dubai – Kuala Lumpur sector was omitted by accident.



The following is planned Emirates’ operation to Kuala Lumpur between 01JUL20 and 24OCT20 (Dubai departure). Further changes remain likely.

01JUL20 – 14JUL20 8 weekly A380 (EK346/347 Day x257, EK342/343 Day x134 from DXB)

15JUL20 – 31AUG20 2 daily A380

01SEP20 – 24OCT20 3 daily A380 (EK344/345 operates from 01SEP20)



EK346 DXB0310 – 1425KUL 388 D

EK342 DXB1025 – 2150KUL 388 D

EK344 DXB2115 – 0830+1KUL 388 D



EK343 KUL0240 – 0530DXB 388 D

EK345 KUL1015 – 1310DXB 388 D

EK347 KUL1920 – 2220DXB 388 D