easyJet June 2020 operations as of 28MAY20

easyJet earlier this week announced it will resume operation on 15JUN20, initially operating on selected routes in the UK, France, Portugal and Switzerland. Planned operation from 15JUN20 to 30JUN20, as of 28MAY20, as follows.

Note frequencies listed below is based on available flights for booking on the airline’s website, therefore there may be possible discrepancies to actual planned operation.



Belfast – Birmingham eff 16JUN20 3 weekly

Belfast – Bristol eff 15JUN20 4 weekly

Belfast – Edinburgh eff 15JUN20 1 daily

Belfast – Glasgow eff 15JUN20 1 daily

Belfast – Liverpool eff 15JUN20 1 daily

Belfast – London Gatwick eff 15JUN20 1 daily

Belfast – Newcastle eff 15JUN20 4-5 weekly

Geneva – Porto eff 16JUN20 4-6 weekly

Geneva – Lisbon eff 15JUN20 2-4 weekly

Geneva – Nice eff 15JUN20 4-7 weekly

Liverpool – Isle of Man eff 15JUN20 4 weekly

London Gatwick – Edinburgh eff 15JUN20 1 daily

London Gatwick – Glasgow eff 15JUN20 1 daily

London Gatwick – Inverness eff 15JUN20 3-4 weekly

London Gatwick – Isle of Man eff 15JUN20 4 weekly

London Gatwick – Nice eff 15JUN20 2-3 weekly

Lyon – Bordeaux eff 16JUN20 2 weekly

Lyon – Nantes eff 18JUN20 2 weekly

Nice – Bordeaux eff 16JUN20 2 weekly

Nice – Lille eff 15JUN20 2-4 weekly

Nice – Nantes eff 18JUN20 2 weekly

Nice – Paris CDG eff 16JUN20 4-5 weekly

Nice – Toulouse eff 15JUN20 2-3 weekly

Paris CDG – Toulouse eff 16JUN20 3-5 weekly