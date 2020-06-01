Batik Air in recent schedule update filed planned International service for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season. As of 29MAY20, the airline currently schedules flight offering to 4 International destinations. Planned service resumption date remains subject to change.
Denpasar – Perth eff 01JUL20 1 daily 737-900ER
Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur – Chennai eff 10JUN20 1 daily 737-900ER
Jakarta – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01JUL20 1 daily 737-900ER
Batik Air NS20 International operations as of 29MAY20
