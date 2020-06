Lufthansa June 2020 European network as of 31MAY20

Lufthansa last week extended interim schedule to late-June 2020, as the airline continues to restore additional European markets from 15JUN20. Planned European operation for the month of June 2020 as follows.



Additional changes remain likely, due to various travel restrictions.



Frankfurt – Amsterdam 2 daily E190

Frankfurt – Athens 1 daily A320neo (2 daily from 15JUN20)

Frankfurt – Barcelona 2 daily A320neo (A320neo/321neo from 15JUN20)

Frankfurt – Berlin Tegel 3 daily A320neo

Frankfurt – Bilbao eff 15JUN20 3 weekly A319

Frankfurt – Billund eff 01JUN20 3 weekly E190 (5 weekly from 16JUN20)

Frankfurt – Birmingham eff 15JUN20 5 weekly E190/A319

Frankfurt – Bologna eff 15JUN20 4 weekly E195 (Air Dolomiti aircraft)

Frankfurt – Bremen eff 15JUN20 12 weekly A319/CRJ900/E190

Frankfurt – Brussels 2 daily E190/CRJ900

Frankfurt – Bucharest eff 17JUN20 1 daily A320neo

Frankfurt – Budapest eff 01JUN20 1 daily A320neo (2 daily from 15JUN20)

Frankfurt – Copenhagen 2 daily E190/A320neo

Frankfurt – Dresden eff 15JUN20 12 weekly CRJ900/E190

Frankfurt – Dublin eff 01JUN20 5 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Dubrovnik eff 20JUN20 1 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Faro eff 20JUN20 2 weekly A321neo

Frankfurt – Geneva 1 daily E190 until 14JUN20

Frankfurt – Gothenburg 5 weekly E190 (1 daily from 20JUN20 with various aircraft)

Frankfurt – Hamburg 3 daily E190 (2 on weekdays; A320 series from 15JUN@0)

Frankfurt – Hannover eff 01JUN20 13 weekly E190

Frankfurt – Helsinki 1 daily E190

Frankfurt – Heringsdorf eff 06JUN20 1 weekly E190

Frankfurt – Ibiza eff 20JUN20 1 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Krakow eff 07JUN20 5 weekly E190 (1 daily from 15JUN20)

Frankfurt – Kyiv Borispil eff 15JUN20 5 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Larnaca eff 20JUN20 1 weekly A321neo

Frankfurt – Lisbon 2 daily A321neo

Frankfurt – Ljubljana eff 15JUN20 6 weekly E190

Frankfurt – London Heathrow 3 daily A320neo/321neo

Frankfurt – Lyon eff 16JUN20 3 weekly E190

Frankfurt – Madrid 2 daily A320neo (3 daily from 15JUN20)

Frankfurt – Malaga eff 20JUN20 1 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Malta eff 17JUN20 3 weekly A321neo

Frankfurt – Manchester eff 01JUN20 6 weekly E190/A320neo

Frankfurt – Milan Malpensa 1 daily E195 (2 daily from 16JUN20; Air Dolomiti aircraft)

Frankfurt – Munich 2 daily A320neo (3 daily from 08JUN20)

Frankfurt – Nice eff 04JUN20 3 weekly E190/A320neo

Frankfurt – Oslo 2 daily A320neo (3 daily from 15JUN20)

Frankfurt – Palma Mallorca eff 06JUN20 1 weekly A320neo (3 weekly from 19JUN20 with A320neo/321neo)

Frankfurt – Paris CDG 2 daily A320neo

Frankfurt – Porto 4 weekly A321neo (5 weekly from 20JUN20, A320neo/321neo)

Frankfurt – Prague eff 01JUN20 1 daily E190 (2 daily from 15JUN20)

Frankfurt – Pula eff 20JUN20 1 weekly E190

Frankfurt – Riga eff 02JUN20 3 weekly A320neo

Frankfurt – Rome 1 daily A320neo (2 daily from 08JUN20, various aircraft)

Frankfurt – Sofia eff 01JUN20 3 weekly A320neo (1 daily from 23JUN20)

Frankfurt – Split eff 20JUN20 1 weekly

Frankfurt – Stockholm 2 daily A320neo

Frankfurt – Sylt eff 01JUN20 2 weekly E190 (1 weekly A319 from 19JUN20)

Frankfurt – Tallinn 4 weekly A320neo (1 daily E190/A320neo from 15JUN20)

Frankfurt – Venice eff 15JUN20 1 daily E195 (Air Dolomiti aircraft)

Frankfurt – Vienna 2 daily A320neo

Frankfurt – Vilnius 4 weekly A320neo (5 weekly from 16JUN20)

Frankfurt – Warsaw 2 daily A320neo (1 daily on Sundays)

Frankfurt – Zurich 2 daily E190/A320neo

Munich – Amsterdam eff 15JUN20 6 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Athens eff 15JUN20 5 weekly A319

Munich – Barcelona eff 15JUN20 1 daily A319

Munich – Basel/Mulhouse eff 15JUN20 6 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Bastia eff 20JUN20 1 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Belgrade eff 23JUN20 3 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Berlin Tegel 18 weekly A319/CRJ900

Munich – Bremen 6 weekly A319/CRJ900 (12 weekly from 15JUN20)

Munich – Brussels eff 01JUN20 6 weekly CRJ900 (2 daily from 15JUN20)

Munich – Bucharest eff 17JUN20 5 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Budapest eff 16JUN20 3 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Catania eff 20JUN20 1 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Copenhagen eff 15JUN20 1 daily CRJ900/A319

Munich – Dubrovnik eff 20JUN20 1 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Dusseldorf 18 weekly A319/CRJ900 (33 weekly from 15JUN20)

Munich – Faro eff 17JUN20 2 weekly A319

Munich – Geneva eff 15JUN20 5 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Hamburg 18 weekly A319/CRJ900 (32 weekly from 15JUN20)

Munich – Hannover 6 weekly A319/CRJ900

Munich – Helsinki eff 15JUN20 5 weekly CRJ900/A319

Munich – Larnaca eff 20JUN20 1 weekly A319

Munich – Lisbon eff 15JUN20 5 weekly A319

Munich – London Heathrow eff 15JUN20 1 daily A320neo

Munich – Luxembourg eff 15JUN20 5 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Lyon eff 15JUN20 5 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Madrid eff 15JUN20 1 daily CRJ900/A319

Munich – Malaga eff 20JUN20 1 weekly A319

Munich – Milan Malpensa 1 daily CRJ900 (12 weekly from 15JUN20)

Munich – Muenster 6 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Nice eff 15JUN20 4 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Palermo eff 20JUN20 1 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Palma Mallorca eff 06JUN20 1 weekly A319 (3 weekly A319/CRJ900 from 15JUN20)

Munich – Paris CDG eff 15JUN20 1 daily CRJ900/A319

Munich – Porto eff 17JUN20 3 weekly A319/CRJ900

Munich – Prague eff 15JUN20 3 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Rome eff 03JUN20 4 weekly CRJ900 (14 weekly CRJ900/A319 from 15JUN20)

Munich – Rostock 2 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Split eff 20JUN20 1 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Stockholm Arlanda eff 15JUN20 1 daily A319/CRJ900

Munich – Sylt 6 weekly A319/CRJ900

Munich – Toulouse eff 15JUN20 5 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Vienna eff 01JUN20 5 weekly A319/CRJ900 (11 weekly from 15JUN20)

Munich – Warsaw eff 15JUN20 5 weekly CRJ900

Munich – Zurich eff 01JUN20 1 daily A319/CRJ900 (2 daily CRJ900 from 15JUN20)