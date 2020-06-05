British Airways July 2020 London Heathrow domestic network as of 04JUN20

British Airways in the last few days filed domestic operations from London Heathrow for the month of July 2020, as the airline resumes service to Belfast, Inverness, Manchester, Newcastle and Newquay. Planned operation in July 2020, as of 04JUN20 as follows.



London Heathrow – Aberdeen 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Belfast City 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Edinburgh 20 weekly

London Heathrow – Glasgow 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Inverness 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Manchester 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Newcastle 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Newquay eff 18JUL20 3 weekly



London Heathrow – Isle of Man service is currently not scheduled in July 2020.