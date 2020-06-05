French Bee moves Newark launch to July 2020

French Bee in recent inventory update filed changes to Paris Orly – Newark operation, originally scheduled to commence on 10JUN20. Latest adjustment sees first flight available for reservation on 12JUL20. Airbus A350-900XWB is scheduled to operate this route.



Further changes remain possible, pending on further development.



BF720 ORY1945 – 2200EWR 359 D

BF721 EWR2355 – 1320+1ORY 359 D