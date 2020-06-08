Air Tahiti Nui this month once again adjusts operational routing for its limited 1-stop Papeete – Paris CDG service. For the month of June 2020, the airline plans to operate Papeete – Vancouver – Paris CDG route, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
TN068 PPT2130 – 0955+1YVR1235+1 – 0705+2CDG 789 09JUN20 / 17JUN20 / 28JUN20
TN067 CDG1235 – 1335YVR1535 – 2220PPT 789 12JUN20 / 20JUN20 / 02JUL20
Air Tahiti Nui June 2020 Paris operational routing changes
Air Tahiti Nui this month once again adjusts operational routing for its limited 1-stop Papeete – Paris CDG service. For the month of June 2020, the airline plans to operate Papeete – Vancouver – Paris CDG route, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.