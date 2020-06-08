United June - August 2020 Pohnpei / Chuuk routing changes

United Airlines in recent schedule update revised operational routing for Saturday-Sunday service to Pohnpei and Chuuk. The Star Alliance carrier will be operating Guam – Pophnei – Chuuk – Guam triangle routing, instead of Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei routing, on board Boeing 737-700 aircraft. The Saturday-Sunday service is scheduled to operate on 27JUN20, 11JUL20 and 01AUG20.



UA176 GUM2135 – 0105+1PNI 73G 27JUN20 / 11JUL20 / 01AUG20

UA095 PNI0155 – 0215TKK0305 – 0445GUM 73G 28JUN20 / 12JUL20 / 02AUG20



During the interim schedule until 02AUG20, United operates Full Island Hopper Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu routing on following dates: 17-18JUN20 and 22-23JUL20.