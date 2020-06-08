Icelandair S20 operation changes as of 07JUN20

Icelandair in the last few days filed additional changes to its inventory for the remainder of summer 2020 season. Latest adjustment sees the airline schedules up to 200 weekly departures from Reykjavik Keflavik during peak season (eg: week of 12JUL20, as of 07JUN20), compared to 355 weekly listed in OAG as of 05APR20.



Frequency listed below mostly focusing for the month of July and August 2020, as seasonal adjustment for Fall gradually in place in September and October 2020. These frequency reductions and service cancellations will take place when the airline resumes full operation as early as mid-June 2020.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Amsterdam 14 weekly (Previously reduced to 12 weekly)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Anchorage Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Barcelona Seasonal service cancelled in S20 (This route has been removed in late-March)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Bergen Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Berlin Tegel Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Billund Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Reykjavik Keflavik – Brussels Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Copenhagen Reduce from 32 to 21 weekly (Previously plan: 25 weekly)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Denver Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dublin Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dusseldorf Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Edmonton Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Frankfurt 14 weekly (Previously listed as 12 weekly)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Geneva Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Glasgow Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Hamburg Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Helsinki Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Gatwick Service cancelled until 07OCT20

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow Reduce from 14 to 13 weekly until 10SEP20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Madrid Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Manchester Service cancelled until 01OCT20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Minneapolis/St. Paul Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Montreal Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Munich Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Newark Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Oslo Reduce from 17 to 10 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Paris CDG Reduce from 16 to 10 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Philadelphia Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Portland OR Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Seattle Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 17 to 11 weekly (Previously reduced to 10 weekly)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Toronto Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Vancouver Service cancelled (previously cancelled until 01JAN21, however this route is now completely removed for the moment)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Washington Dulles Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Reykjavik Keflavik – Zurich Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly



Planned Reykjavik Keflavik – Orlando service from 04SEP20 remains unchanged, operating up to 7 weekly. The airline’s schedule currently listed until 30APR21, therefore additional changes remain likely.