SunExpress 04-22JUN20 operations as of 08JUN20

SunExpress since last week gradually resumed operation. From 04JUN20 to 22JUN20, interim schedule includes the following routes, although further changes remain likely.



SunExpress since last week gradually resumed operation. From 04JUN20 to 22JUN20, interim schedule includes the following routes, although further changes remain likely. The following list excludes one-time operation.



Adana – Frankfurt eff 13JUN20 1 weekly

Ankara – Frankfurt eff 11JUN20 1 weekly

Ankara – Hannover eff 16JUN20 1 weekly

Antalya – Amsterdam eff 20JUN20 3 weekly

Antalya – Berlin Tegel eff 10JUN20 1 daily

Antalya – Brussels eff 16JUN20 2 weekly

Antalya – Cologne eff 08JUN20 1 daily

Antalya – Copenhagen eff 15JUN20 3 weekly

Antalya – Frankfurt eff 07JUN20 1 daily

Antalya – Izmir eff 04JUN20 2 daily

Antalya – Paris CDG eff 19JUN20 1 weekly

Antalya – Stuttgart eff 10JUN20 1 weekly

Izmir – Adana eff 04JUN20 4 weekly

Izmir – Amsterdam eff 13JUN20 2 weekly

Izmir – Berlin Tegel eff 10JUN20 5 weekly

Izmir – Brussels eff 18JUN20 1 weekly

Izmir – Diyarbakir eff 06JUN20 1 daily

Izmir – Erzurum eff 10JUN20 1 weekly

Izmir – Gaziantep eff 08JUN20 4 weekly

Izmir – Hamburg eff 11JUN20 2 weekly

Izmir – Hannover eff 10JUN20 3 weekly

Izmir – Kars eff 07JUN20 2 weekly

Izmir – Kayseri eff 07JUN20 3 weekly

Izmir – Paris CDG eff 13JUN20 1 weekly

Izmir – Samsun eff 05JUN20 2 weekly

Izmir – Trabzon eff 07JUN20 2 weekly

Izmir – Van eff 05JUN20 2 weekly

Izmir – Vienna eff 13JUN20 2 weekly

Izmir – Zurich eff 10JUN20 4 weekly



Additional routes to be resumed in late-June 2020.