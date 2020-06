Turkish Airlines updates June 2020 International service to/from Istanbul as of 08JUN20

Turkish Airlines in the last few days gradually filed planned changes to its International operation, when the airline resumes International flights on 11JUN20. For the month of June 2020, flights to/from Istanbul will be operating on reduced schedule only. Planned operation as of 08JUN20 as follows.



Istanbul – Almaty eff 21JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

Istanbul – Amsterdam eff 11JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

Istanbul – Basel/Mulhouse eff 14JUN20 4 weekly 737-800

Istanbul – Belgrade eff 21JUN20 3 weekly A321

Istanbul – Berlin Tegel eff 11JUN20 1 daily A330-300

Istanbul – Bishkek eff 16JUN20 3 weekly 737-900ER

Istanbul – Brussels eff 12JUN20 4 weekly A321

Istanbul – Chicago O’Hare eff 19JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

Istanbul – Copenhagen eff 15JUN20 4 weekly A330-300

Istanbul – Doha eff 12JUN20 2 weekly A330-200/-300

Istanbul – Dublin eff 24JUN20 2 weekly A321

Istanbul – Dusseldorf eff 11JUN20 1 daily A330-300

Istanbul – Dushanbe eff 21JUN20 1 weekly A321

Istanbul – Frankfurt eff 11JUN20 1 daily A330-300

Istanbul – Hamburg eff 12JUN20 5 weekly A321

Istanbul – Hong Kong eff 25JUN20 2 weekly 777-300ER

Istanbul – London Heathrow eff 11JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER

Istanbul – Los Angeles eff 24JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

Istanbul – Lyon eff 17JUN20 3 weekly A321

Istanbul – Miami eff 22JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

Istanbul – Minsk eff 17JUN20 3 weekly A321

Istanbul – Munich eff 11JUN20 1 daily A330-300

Istanbul – Paris CDG eff 15JUN20 5 weekly A330-300

Istanbul – Sarajevo eff 21JUN20 3 weekly A320

Istanbul – Seoul Incheon eff 25JUN20 2 weekly

Istanbul – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 20JUN20 1 weekly 777-300ER

Istanbul – Skopje eff 21JUN20 3 weekly A320

Istanbul – Stockholm Arlanda eff 17JUN20 3 weekly A321

Istanbul – Stuttgart eff 12JUN20 5 weekly A321

Istanbul – Tashkent eff 16JUN20 3 weekly A321

Istanbul – Vienna eff 16JUN20 1 daily A321

Istanbul – Washington Dulles eff 19JUN20 3 weekly 787-9

Istanbul – Zurich eff 14JUN20 5 weekly A330-300



Turkish Airlines’ other International service that does not originate to/from Istanbul will also be resumed in June 2020, with reduced frequency.