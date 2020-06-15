Cathay Dragon in last week’s schedule update filed preliminary operation for Airbus A321neo aircraft. As of 12JUN20, the A321neo is currently listed for Hong Kong – Zhengzhou route, inbound flight one-way, from 26OCT20 to 27MAR21.
Configuration of the A321neo is J12Y190.
KA749/CX5749 CGO1615 – 1910HKG 32Q 16
Cathay Dragon W20 preliminary A321neo service as of 12JUN20
