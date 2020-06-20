Virgin Atlantic July - Oct 2020 operations as of 20JUN20

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 20JUN20’s schedule update revised planned operation for the remainder of summer 2020 season, when the airline resumes regular passenger service from 20JUL20. The revised summer schedule sees service focusing on London Heathrow, as well as 1 route from Manchester.



Planned operation listed below may still be affected by travel restrictions on selected countries.



London Heathrow – Antigua eff 01OCT20 1 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Antigua – Grenada eff 02OCT20 2 weekly A330-300

London Heathrow – Antigua – Tobago eff 04OCT20 1 weekly A330-300

London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 25AUG20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily A330-300 from 01SEP20)

London Heathrow – Boston eff 01OCT20 1 daily A330-300

London Heathrow – Bridgetown eff 01AUG20 1 weekly 787-9 (3 weekly from 01OCT20)

London Heathrow – Delhi eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300

London Heathrow – Havana eff 01SEP20 2 weekly A330-300

London Heathrow – Hong Kong eff 20JUL20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 31AUG20)

London Heathrow – Johannesburg eff 14SEP20 1 daily 787-9 (5 weekly 01OCT20 – 13OCT20)

London Heathrow – Lagos eff 23AUG20 3 weekly A350-1000XWB (1 daily from 29AUG20)

London Heathrow – Las Vegas eff 01SEP20 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Los Angeles eff 21JUL20 3 weekly 787-9/A350-1000XWB (1 daily from 01AUG20; A350-only from 22SEP20)

London Heathrow – Miami eff 18AUG20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily A330-300 from 01SEP20)

London Heathrow – Montego Bay eff 02OCT20 2 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Mumbai eff 01SEP20 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – New York JFK eff 21JUL20 3 weekly A350-1000XWB (1 daily from 01AUG20, 3 daily 787-9/A350 from 01SEP20)

London Heathrow – Orlando eff 20JUL20 2 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – San Francisco eff 04AUG20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 02SEP20)

London Heathrow – Seattle eff 01SEP20 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 04AUG20 1 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01SEP20)

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv eff 09AUG20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01SEP20)

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300

Manchester – Orlando eff 02AUG20 4 weekly 787-9 and 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily A330-300 from 31AUG20)



At time this post goes to press, the airline continues to display other services to/from Manchester available for reservation in GDS between 20JUL20 and 24OCT20 (inventory listing via Direct connect), including: Atlanta, Bridgetown, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York JFK. Further adjustment to these destinations will be made soon. Reservation has already been removed on Virgin's website.