Air China in late-June and July 2020 continues to operate charter flights between UK and Mainland China, based on schedule listing. Planned charter flights, subject to change, between 23JUN20 and 31JUL20 as follows.
Edinburgh – Dalian
CA572 EDI1530 – 0830+1DLC 773 30JUN20 / 15JUL20
London Heathrow – Chongqing
CA580 LHR1530 – 0900+1CKG 744 18JUL20
London Heathrow – Qingdao
CA582 LHR1530 – 0900+1TAO 773 04JUL20 / 24JUL20
London Heathrow – Tianjin
CA622 LHR2100 – 1500+1TSN 773 23JUN20
London Heathrow – Xi’An
CA628 LHR1500 – 0830+1XIY 73 08JUL20
Air China June/July 2020 UK - Mainland China charters as of 21JUN20
