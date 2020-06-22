Belavia in July 2020 plans to resume service to Uzbekistan, which sees the airline schedules Minsk – Tashkent nonstop service. From 03JUL20, Boeing 737-500 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.
B2755 MSQ2010 – 0230+1TAS 735 25
B2756 TAS0350 – 0715MSQ 735 36
The airline previously served Tashkent until October 2003, operation was Minsk – Tbilisi – Tashkent with Tupolev Tu134, once weekly.
Belavia resumes Tashkent service from July 2020
Posted
Belavia in July 2020 plans to resume service to Uzbekistan, which sees the airline schedules Minsk – Tashkent nonstop service. From 03JUL20, Boeing 737-500 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.