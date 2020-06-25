Bangkok Airways outlines A319 operation in July 2020

Bangkok Airways from July 2020 plans to resume Airbus A319 operation, as the airline files latest service adjustment in July 2020. With the service re-entry of Airbus A319, following routes will see frequency reduction from 01JUL20.



Bangkok – Chiang Mai Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A319 replaces ATR72

PG225 BKK1440 – 1600CNX 319 D

PG226 CNX1650 – 1815BKK 319 D



Bangkok – Phuket Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A319 replaces ATR72

PG275 BKK1000 – 1125HKT 319 D

PG276 HKT1215 – 1345BKK 319 D