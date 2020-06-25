Qatar Airways removes A380 schedule listing until mid-June 2021

Qatar Airways in last week’s schedule update filed changes to its planned Airbus A380 operation. Last week’s update (week of 15JUN20) sees the oneWorld carrier resuming Airbus A380 service on 14JUN21 at the earliest.



As the airline currently removed A380 schedule until mid-June 2021, following routes/flights previously scheduled with Airbus A380 will be replaced by various aircraft.



Doha – Frankfurt QR067/068 777-300ER replaces A380

Doha – London Heathrow QR003/004, QR009/010, QR011/012 777-300ER replaces A380

Doha – Melbourne A350-1000XWB replaces A380

Doha – Paris CDG QR039/040, QR041/042 777-300ER replaces A380

Doha – Perth A350-1000XWB replaces A380 (-900XWB in September 2020)

Doha – Sydney QR908/909 A350-1000XWB replaces A380



Further changes remain likely.