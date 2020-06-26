Qatar Airways resumes additional European routes in July 2020

Qatar Airways in the last few weeks modified its network for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season, including the resumption of 5 European destinations, previously cancelled until 24OCT20 inclusive.



Following European routes will be gradually resumed in July 2020.



Doha – Ankara eff 09JUL20 3 weekly A320

QR313 DOH0710 – 1055ESB 320 246

QR314 ESB1340 – 1720DOH 320 246



Doha – Antalya 11JUL20 – 12SEP20 2 weekly A320 (seasonal route)

QR315 DOH0705 – 1130AYT 320 46

QR316 AYT1240 – 1640DOH 320 46



Doha – Bodrum 09JUL20 – 12SEP20 2 weekly A320 (seasonal route)

QR317 DOH0720 – 1140BJV 320 46

QR318 BJV1305 – 1700DOH 320 46



Doha – Bucharest – Sofia eff 15JUL20 4 weekly A320

QR219 DOH0720 – 1215OTP1315 – 1420SOF 320 x246

QR220 SOF1550 – 1655OTP1755 – 2230DOH 320 x246



Nonstop Doha – Sofia sector to resume on 25OCT20.



Doha – Venice eff 15JUL20 3 weekly 787-8

QR125 DOH0820 – 1315VCE 788 135

QR126 VCE1605 – 2230DOH 788 135



Previously reported Qatar Airways summer 2020 cancellations on Airlineroute as follow. Note further adjustment remains highly possible.



Following routes cancelled until 24OCT20 inclusive:

Doha – Adana

Doha – Adelaide

Doha – Atlanta

Doha – Auckland

Doha – Birmingham

Doha – Cardiff

Doha – Chengdu

Doha – Chongqing

Doha – Clark

Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha

Doha – Da Nang

Doha – Djibouti

Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu

Doha – Faisalabad

Doha – Gothenburg

Doha – Hangzhou

Doha – Helsinki

Doha – Houston

Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen

Doha – Izmir

Doha – Kyiv Borispil

Doha – London Gatwick

Doha – Malta

Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha

Doha – Miami

Doha – Mombasa

Doha – Multan

Doha – Nice

Doha – Penang – Langkawi

Doha – Peshawar

Doha – Philadelphia

Doha – Pisa

Doha – St. Petersburg

Doha – Sarajevo

Doha – Skopje

Doha – Thessaloniki

Doha – Tokyo Haneda

Doha – Yangon

Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh

Johannesburg – Gaborone

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza

Sydney – Canberra



Following summer seasonal routes are cancelled in 2020:

Doha – Malaga

Doha – Mykonos



Following planned new routes (including resumed routes) cancelled, no new launch date filed:

Doha – Almaty Previously planned 2 weekly A320 from 02JUL20 cancelled

Doha – Dubrovnik Previously planned new seasonal 5 weekly A320 from 01JUL20 cancelled

Doha – Lyon Previously planned 4-5 weekly 787-8 from 25JUN20 (4 weekly 25JUN20 – 06JUL20) cancelled

Doha – Nur-Sultan Previously planned 2 weekly A320 from 30JUN20 cancelled

Doha – Osaka Kansai Previously planned 1 daily A350-900XWB cancelled

Doha – Thira Previously planned new seasonal 3 weekly A320 from 01JUL20 cancelled

Doha – Trabzon Previously planned new seasonal 3 weekly A320 from 03JUN20 cancelled



Planned new routes launch remains unchanged, although some routes see launch delay:

Doha – Cebu eff 02DEC20 3 weekly 787-8 (Revised launch date instead of 01JUL20)

Doha – Lagos – Accra eff 09DEC20 1 daily Lagos – Accra sector now scheduled from this date, instead of 17JUN20

Doha – Luanda eff 14OCT20 4 weekly 787-8 unchanged

Doha – Siem Reap eff 16NOV20 5 weekly A321 unchanged