Qatar Airways resumes additional European routes in July 2020

Qatar Airways in the last few weeks modified its network for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season, including the resumption of 5 European destinations, previously cancelled until 24OCT20 inclusive.
Following European routes will be gradually resumed in July 2020.
Doha – Ankara eff 09JUL20 3 weekly A320
QR313 DOH0710 – 1055ESB 320 246
QR314 ESB1340 – 1720DOH 320 246
Doha – Antalya 11JUL20 – 12SEP20 2 weekly A320 (seasonal route)
QR315 DOH0705 – 1130AYT 320 46
QR316 AYT1240 – 1640DOH 320 46
Doha – Bodrum 09JUL20 – 12SEP20 2 weekly A320 (seasonal route)
QR317 DOH0720 – 1140BJV 320 46
QR318 BJV1305 – 1700DOH 320 46
Doha – Bucharest – Sofia eff 15JUL20 4 weekly A320
QR219 DOH0720 – 1215OTP1315 – 1420SOF 320 x246
QR220 SOF1550 – 1655OTP1755 – 2230DOH 320 x246
Nonstop Doha – Sofia sector to resume on 25OCT20.
Doha – Venice eff 15JUL20 3 weekly 787-8
QR125 DOH0820 – 1315VCE 788 135
QR126 VCE1605 – 2230DOH 788 135
Previously reported Qatar Airways summer 2020 cancellations on Airlineroute as follow. Note further adjustment remains highly possible.
Following routes cancelled until 24OCT20 inclusive:
Doha – Adana
Doha – Adelaide
Doha – Atlanta
Doha – Auckland
Doha – Birmingham
Doha – Cardiff
Doha – Chengdu
Doha – Chongqing
Doha – Clark
Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha
Doha – Da Nang
Doha – Djibouti
Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu
Doha – Faisalabad
Doha – Gothenburg
Doha – Hangzhou
Doha – Helsinki
Doha – Houston
Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen
Doha – Izmir
Doha – Kyiv Borispil
Doha – London Gatwick
Doha – Malta
Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha
Doha – Miami
Doha – Mombasa
Doha – Multan
Doha – Nice
Doha – Penang – Langkawi
Doha – Peshawar
Doha – Philadelphia
Doha – Pisa
Doha – St. Petersburg
Doha – Sarajevo
Doha – Skopje
Doha – Thessaloniki
Doha – Tokyo Haneda
Doha – Yangon
Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh
Johannesburg – Gaborone
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza
Sydney – Canberra
Following summer seasonal routes are cancelled in 2020:
Doha – Malaga
Doha – Mykonos
Following planned new routes (including resumed routes) cancelled, no new launch date filed:
Doha – Almaty Previously planned 2 weekly A320 from 02JUL20 cancelled
Doha – Dubrovnik Previously planned new seasonal 5 weekly A320 from 01JUL20 cancelled
Doha – Lyon Previously planned 4-5 weekly 787-8 from 25JUN20 (4 weekly 25JUN20 – 06JUL20) cancelled
Doha – Nur-Sultan Previously planned 2 weekly A320 from 30JUN20 cancelled
Doha – Osaka Kansai Previously planned 1 daily A350-900XWB cancelled
Doha – Thira Previously planned new seasonal 3 weekly A320 from 01JUL20 cancelled
Doha – Trabzon Previously planned new seasonal 3 weekly A320 from 03JUN20 cancelled
Planned new routes launch remains unchanged, although some routes see launch delay:
Doha – Cebu eff 02DEC20 3 weekly 787-8 (Revised launch date instead of 01JUL20)
Doha – Lagos – Accra eff 09DEC20 1 daily Lagos – Accra sector now scheduled from this date, instead of 17JUN20
Doha – Luanda eff 14OCT20 4 weekly 787-8 unchanged
Doha – Siem Reap eff 16NOV20 5 weekly A321 unchanged