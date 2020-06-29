Iberia Express outlines A321neo operation in late-July 2020

Iberia Express in the second half of July 2020 plans to introduce Airbus A321neo aircraft to its scheduled service, based on last week’s schedule update. Initially the A321neo will operate 1 daily flight each to Gran Canaria and Tenerife. Planned operation follows, although this remain subject to change.



Madrid – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 16JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 daily

IB3826 MAD0825 – 1020LPA 32Q 347

IB3838 MAD1635 – 1830LPA 32Q 126

IB3838 MAD1640 – 1835LPA 32Q 5



IB3827 LPA1105 – 1455MAD 32Q 347

IB3833 LPA1915 – 2300MAD 32Q x347



Madrid – Tenerife North 17JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 daily

IB3942 MAD0830 – 1020TFN 32Q x347

IB3944 MAD1640 – 1830TFN 32Q 347



IB3943 TFN1100 – 1455MAD 32Q x347

IB3939 TFN1915 – 2300MAD 32Q 347



Configuration of the A321neo is J16Y208 (Actual seating arrangement is 3-3, however middle seat is blocked in Row 1-4.