brussels airlines August 2020 Inter-continental service as of 01JUL20

brussels airlines in the last few weeks filed additional changes to its planned Inter-Continental operation. Previously scheduled to resume from July, the Star Alliance carrier’s to Africa and North America service resumption is now delayed to August 2020.



During the month of July, the airline is displaying selected limited-time service to West and Central Africa under 4-digit SN flight numbers, which is excluded in the following list of planned service, as of 01JUL20. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation and passenger traffic rights.



Brussels – Banjul – Dakar – Brussels eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Bujumbura – Entebbe – Brussels eff 06AUG20 1 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Freetown – Dakar – Brussels eff 07AUG20 1 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Cotonou – Abidjan – Brussels eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Douala – Yaounde – Brussels eff 02AUG20 4 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Hurghada eff 26JUL20 3 weekly A320

Brussels – Kigali – Entebbe – Brussels eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Kinshasa eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Lome – Accra – Brussels eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Monrovia – Abidjan – Brussels eff 04AUG20 2 weekly A330-300

Brussels – New York JFK eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A330-300

Brussels – Tel Aviv eff 02AUG20 4 weekly A320