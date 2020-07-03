Edelweiss Air starting this month plans gradual long-haul service resumption. As of 02JUL20, planned long-haul service in the 3rd quarter of 2020 as follows.
Zurich – Calgary eff 05AUG20 1 weekly A340-300
Zurich – Cancun eff 03AUG20 1 weekly A330-300
Zurich – Havana eff 03AUG20 1 weekly A330-300 (A340-300 from 03SEP20)
Zurich – Las Vegas eff 17JUL20 1 weekly A340-300 (2 weekly from 03AUG20)
Zurich – Mauritius eff 31JUL20 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly A330/340 from 07SEP20)
Zurich – Punta Cana eff 04JUL20 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly A330/340 from 05AUG20)
Zurich – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 06AUG20 1 weekly A340-300
Zurich – Tampa eff 19JUL20 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly A340-300 from 02AUG20)
Zurich – Vancouver eff 18JUL20 1 weekly A340-300 (2 weekly A330/340 from 02AUG20)
Edelweiss Air 3Q20 Long-Haul operations as of 02JUL20
