Edelweiss Air 3Q20 Long-Haul operations as of 02JUL20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Edelweiss Air starting this month plans gradual long-haul service resumption. As of 02JUL20, planned long-haul service in the 3rd quarter of 2020 as follows.

Zurich – Calgary eff 05AUG20 1 weekly A340-300
Zurich – Cancun eff 03AUG20 1 weekly A330-300
Zurich – Havana eff 03AUG20 1 weekly A330-300 (A340-300 from 03SEP20)
Zurich – Las Vegas eff 17JUL20 1 weekly A340-300 (2 weekly from 03AUG20)
Zurich – Mauritius eff 31JUL20 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly A330/340 from 07SEP20)
Zurich – Punta Cana eff 04JUL20 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly A330/340 from 05AUG20)
Zurich – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 06AUG20 1 weekly A340-300
Zurich – Tampa eff 19JUL20 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly A340-300 from 02AUG20)
Zurich – Vancouver eff 18JUL20 1 weekly A340-300 (2 weekly A330/340 from 02AUG20)


Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.