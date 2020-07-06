SAS 01–19JUL20 European operations as of 03JUL20

SAS in recent schedule modified operational schedule for European service for the month of July 2020, up to 19JUL20. As of 03JUL20, planned operation for the period of 01JUL20 – 19JUL20 as follows.
Although timetable listing is not fully updated on/after 20JUL20, the airline already filed changes to its booking inventory. For instance, week of 19JUL20 lists SAS operating 37 weekly flights on Stockholm – Gothenburg route, however only 12 flights available for reservation.
Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.
Copenhagen – Aalborg 28 weekly
Copenhagen – Aarhus 14 weekly
Copenhagen – Alicante 2 weekly
Copenhagen – Amsterdam 11 weekly
Copenhagen – Athens 7 weekly
Copenhagen – Bergen 14 weekly
Copenhagen – Berlin Tegel 8 weekly
Copenhagen – Bologna 1 weekly
Copenhagen – Brussels 6 weekly
Copenhagen – Chania 3 weekly
Copenhagen – Dusseldorf 6 weekly
Copenhagen – Faro 1 weekly
Copenhagen – Frankfurt 6 weekly
Copenhagen – Gdansk 12 weekly
Copenhagen – Geneva 4 weekly
Copenhagen – Hamburg 11 weekly
Copenhagen – London Heathrow 6 weekly (12 weekly from week of 13JUL20)
Copenhagen – Malaga 7 weekly
Copenhagen – Manchester eff 13JUL20 5 weekly
Copenhagen – Milan Malpensa 7 weekly
Copenhagen – Munich 4 weekly
Copenhagen – Nice 8 weekly
Copenhagen – Olbia 1 weekly
Copenhagen – Oslo 35 weekly
Copenhagen – Palanga 6 weekly
Copenhagen – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly
Copenhagen – Pisa 1 weekly
Copenhagen – Pula 1 weekly
Copenhagen – Reykjavik Keflavik 7 weekly
Copenhagen – Rome 6 weekly
Copenhagen – Split 7 weekly
Copenhagen – Stavanger 14 weekly
Copenhagen – Stockholm Arlanda 23 weekly
Copenhagen – Stuttgart 3 weekly
Copenhagen – Thessaloniki 1 weekly
Copenhagen – Trondheim 7 weekly
Copenhagen – Vagar/Faroe Islands 7 weekly
Copenhagen – Venice 1 weekly
Copenhagen – Vilnius 6 weekly
Copenhagen – Warsaw 3 weekly
Copenhagen – Zurich 6 weekly
Oslo – Aalborg 7 weekly
Oslo – Aarhus 7 weekly
Oslo – Alesund 16 weekly
Oslo – Alicante 7 weekly
Oslo – Alta 10 weekly
Oslo – Athens 2 weekly
Oslo – Barcelona 1-2 weekly
Oslo – Bardufoss 16 weekly
Oslo – Bergen 42 weekly
Oslo – Billund 7 weekly
Oslo – Bodo 34 weekly
Oslo – Dublin eff 15JUL20 2 weekly
Oslo – Dusseldorf eff 17JUL20 2 weekly
Oslo – Edinburgh eff 14JUL20 2 weekly
Oslo – Frankfurt eff 16JUL20 2 weekly
Oslo – Gran Canaria 1 weekly
Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 27 weekly
Oslo – Haugesund 13 weekly
Oslo – Kirkenes 11 weekly
Oslo – Kristiansand 14 weekly
Oslo – Kristiansund 12 weekly
Oslo – Lakselv 2 weekly
Oslo – London Heathrow eff 13JUL20 1 daily
Oslo – Longyearbyen 4 weekly
Oslo – Malaga 3-4 weekly
Oslo – Manchester eff 16JUL20 2 weekly
Oslo – Molde 8 weekly
Oslo – Nice 4-5 weekly
Oslo – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly
Oslo – Reykjavik Keflavik 3 weekly
Oslo – Split 5-6 weekly
Oslo – Stavanger 42 weekly
Oslo – Stockholm Arlanda 18 weekly
Oslo – Tromso 4 weekly
Oslo – Trondheim 44 weekly
Oslo – Zurich eff 11JUL20 3 weekly
Stavanger – Aberdeen 6 weekly
Stavanger – Bergen 11 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Alicante 7 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Angelholm/Helsingborg 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Are/ostersund 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Athens 3 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Dublin eff 16JUL20 2 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Faro 1 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Frankfurt eff 16JUL20 2 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Gothenburg 12 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Helsinki 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Kalmar 5 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – London Heathrow 8 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea 24 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Malaga 7 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Malmo 11 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly (until 11JUL20)
Stockholm Arlanda – Nice 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Palma Mallorca 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Rome eff 18JUL20 1 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Skelleftea 7 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Split 4 weekly (1 daily from 13JUL20)
Stockholm Arlanda – Thessaloniki 4 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Umea 13 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Visby 7 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Zurich eff 17JUL20 2 weekly
Tromso – Bodo 12 weekly
Tromso – Longyearbyen 3 weekly
Trondheim – Bergen 17 weekly
Trondheim – Bodo 12 weekly
Umea – Kiruna 6 weekly
