SAS 01–19JUL20 European operations as of 03JUL20

SAS in recent schedule modified operational schedule for European service for the month of July 2020, up to 19JUL20. As of 03JUL20, planned operation for the period of 01JUL20 – 19JUL20 as follows.



Although timetable listing is not fully updated on/after 20JUL20, the airline already filed changes to its booking inventory. For instance, week of 19JUL20 lists SAS operating 37 weekly flights on Stockholm – Gothenburg route, however only 12 flights available for reservation.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.



Copenhagen – Aalborg 28 weekly

Copenhagen – Aarhus 14 weekly

Copenhagen – Alicante 2 weekly

Copenhagen – Amsterdam 11 weekly

Copenhagen – Athens 7 weekly

Copenhagen – Bergen 14 weekly

Copenhagen – Berlin Tegel 8 weekly

Copenhagen – Bologna 1 weekly

Copenhagen – Brussels 6 weekly

Copenhagen – Chania 3 weekly

Copenhagen – Dusseldorf 6 weekly

Copenhagen – Faro 1 weekly

Copenhagen – Frankfurt 6 weekly

Copenhagen – Gdansk 12 weekly

Copenhagen – Geneva 4 weekly

Copenhagen – Hamburg 11 weekly

Copenhagen – London Heathrow 6 weekly (12 weekly from week of 13JUL20)

Copenhagen – Malaga 7 weekly

Copenhagen – Manchester eff 13JUL20 5 weekly

Copenhagen – Milan Malpensa 7 weekly

Copenhagen – Munich 4 weekly

Copenhagen – Nice 8 weekly

Copenhagen – Olbia 1 weekly

Copenhagen – Oslo 35 weekly

Copenhagen – Palanga 6 weekly

Copenhagen – Palma Mallorca 7 weekly

Copenhagen – Pisa 1 weekly

Copenhagen – Pula 1 weekly

Copenhagen – Reykjavik Keflavik 7 weekly

Copenhagen – Rome 6 weekly

Copenhagen – Split 7 weekly

Copenhagen – Stavanger 14 weekly

Copenhagen – Stockholm Arlanda 23 weekly

Copenhagen – Stuttgart 3 weekly

Copenhagen – Thessaloniki 1 weekly

Copenhagen – Trondheim 7 weekly

Copenhagen – Vagar/Faroe Islands 7 weekly

Copenhagen – Venice 1 weekly

Copenhagen – Vilnius 6 weekly

Copenhagen – Warsaw 3 weekly

Copenhagen – Zurich 6 weekly

Oslo – Aalborg 7 weekly

Oslo – Aarhus 7 weekly

Oslo – Alesund 16 weekly

Oslo – Alicante 7 weekly

Oslo – Alta 10 weekly

Oslo – Athens 2 weekly

Oslo – Barcelona 1-2 weekly

Oslo – Bardufoss 16 weekly

Oslo – Bergen 42 weekly

Oslo – Billund 7 weekly

Oslo – Bodo 34 weekly

Oslo – Dublin eff 15JUL20 2 weekly

Oslo – Dusseldorf eff 17JUL20 2 weekly

Oslo – Edinburgh eff 14JUL20 2 weekly

Oslo – Frankfurt eff 16JUL20 2 weekly

Oslo – Gran Canaria 1 weekly

Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 27 weekly

Oslo – Haugesund 13 weekly

Oslo – Kirkenes 11 weekly

Oslo – Kristiansand 14 weekly

Oslo – Kristiansund 12 weekly

Oslo – Lakselv 2 weekly

Oslo – London Heathrow eff 13JUL20 1 daily

Oslo – Longyearbyen 4 weekly

Oslo – Malaga 3-4 weekly

Oslo – Manchester eff 16JUL20 2 weekly

Oslo – Molde 8 weekly

Oslo – Nice 4-5 weekly

Oslo – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly

Oslo – Reykjavik Keflavik 3 weekly

Oslo – Split 5-6 weekly

Oslo – Stavanger 42 weekly

Oslo – Stockholm Arlanda 18 weekly

Oslo – Tromso 4 weekly

Oslo – Trondheim 44 weekly

Oslo – Zurich eff 11JUL20 3 weekly

Stavanger – Aberdeen 6 weekly

Stavanger – Bergen 11 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Alicante 7 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Angelholm/Helsingborg 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Are/ostersund 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Athens 3 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Dublin eff 16JUL20 2 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Faro 1 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Frankfurt eff 16JUL20 2 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Gothenburg 12 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Helsinki 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Kalmar 5 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – London Heathrow 8 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea 24 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Malaga 7 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Malmo 11 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly (until 11JUL20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Nice 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Palma Mallorca 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Rome eff 18JUL20 1 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Skelleftea 7 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Split 4 weekly (1 daily from 13JUL20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Thessaloniki 4 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Umea 13 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Visby 7 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Zurich eff 17JUL20 2 weekly

Tromso – Bodo 12 weekly

Tromso – Longyearbyen 3 weekly

Trondheim – Bergen 17 weekly

Trondheim – Bodo 12 weekly

Umea – Kiruna 6 weekly