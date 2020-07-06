Air France / French Bee resumes Tahiti service via Vancouver in July 2020

Air France and French Bee in July 2020 is resuming service to French Polynesia, reflected in recent schedule update. In addition to previously reported update on Air Tahiti Nui, all 3 carriers serving between Paris and Papeete will now be operating via Vancouver for the month of July 2020, although all 3 does not have local traffic rights on Paris – Vancouver and Vancouver – Papeete sector.



Paris CDG – Vancouver – Papeete 05JUL20 – 01AUG20 2 weekly Air France 777-200ER (Operational schedule varies. Papeete departure via Vancouver operates until 29/30JUL20)

AF074 CDG1010 – 1120YVR1305 – 2015PPT 772 26 21JUL20 – 01AUG20

AF075 PPT2030 – 0915+1YVR1115+1 – 0610+2CDG 772 37 19JUL20 – 30JUL20



Paris Orly – Vancouver – Papeete 15JUL20 – 31JUL20 1 weekly French Bee A350-900XWB

BF718 ORY1840 – 1925YVR2055 – 0340+1PPT 359 3

BF719 PPT0700 – 1925YVR2055 – 1520+1ORY 359 5



French Bee will resume Papeete service from 08JUL20, initially operating Paris Orly – Pointe-a-Pitre – Papeete prior to planned 1-stop via Vancouver.

BF716 ORY1840 – 2130PTP2245 – 0545+1PPT 359 3

BF717 PPT0700 – 0050+1PTP0205+1 – 1610+1ORY 359 5



Previously reported on Airlineroute, Air Tahiti Nui’s Papeete – Paris CDG service operates via Vancouver in both direction, for the month of July 2020, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.