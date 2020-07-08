American Airlines July - Oct 2020 Inter-continental operations as of 05JUL20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

American Airlines during the weekend of 05JUL20’s schedule update filed additional changes to its International service. Between 01JUL20 and 24OCT20, planned Inter-continental service (excluding Caribbean and Central America) as follows. Additional changes remain possible.

Boston – London Heathrow 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20 (This route was last served in October 2013, originally scheduled to commence on 28MAR20)
Charlotte – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not resume in S21
Charlotte – Dublin Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Charlotte – Frankfurt 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21
Charlotte – London Heathrow 2 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
Charlotte – Madrid Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Charlotte – Munich 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
Charlotte – Paris CDG Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not resume in S21
Charlotte – Rome Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not resume in S21
Chicago O’Hare – Athens Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Chicago O’Hare – Budapest Planned new seasonal 4 weekly 787-8 cancelled, will not be launched in S21
Chicago O’Hare – Dublin Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Chicago O’Hare – Krakow Planned new seasonal 5 weekly 787-8 cancelled, will not be launched in S21
Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-8 (787-9 from 18AUG20)
Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily cancelled until 26MAR21
Chicago O’Hare – Prague Planned new seasonal 5 weekly 787-8 cancelled, will not be launched in S21
Chicago O’Hare – Rome Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Chicago O’Hare – Venice Seasonal 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-8 (787-9 09SEP20 – 06OCT20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Bogota eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily A319
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 daily 787-8 to resume on 24OCT20
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dublin eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 09SEP20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-8 (787-9 from 07OCT20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Guayaquil 5 weekly service cancelled, will not be resumed
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong eff 09JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 18AUG20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Lima Service cancelled until 23OCT20
Dallas/Ft. Worth – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Madrid 1 daily 787-8 (777-200ER 09SEP20 – 06OCT20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Munich 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume in S21
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-8 (777-200ER 09SEP20 – 24OCT20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Quito eff 08OCT20 Service resumption, 5 weekly A319
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal service cancelled in S20 (Cancellation filed in late-2019)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome Summer seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20 (Originally scheduled 2 daily in S20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile 1 daily service cancelled until 24MAR21
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon eff 09JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 18AUG20. 787-8 replaces -9 in S20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily service to resume on 24OCT20
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv Planned 3 weekly 787-9 from 09SEP20, postponed to NW21
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda eff 09JUL20 New route, 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 18AUG20. 787-8 replaces 777-300ER in S20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 777-300ER (replacing 787)
Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume from 24OCT20
Los Angeles – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 3 weekly cancelled, will not resume from 26OCT20
Los Angeles – Hong Kong 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume from 24OCT20
Los Angeles – London Heathrow 2 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
Los Angeles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 4 weekly service cancelled, will not resume from 24OCT20
Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume from 24OCT20
Los Angeles – Sydney 1 daily service cancelled until 27MAR21
Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 07JUL20 New route, 1 daily 787-9 (787-8 from 09OCT20 to 23OCT20. 2nd daily operates from 24OCT20)
Miami – Barcelona 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
Miami – Barranquilla eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800
Miami – Bogota eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 2 daily A319 (3rd daily from 07OCT20)
Miami – Brasilia 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume from 25OCT20
Miami – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (Reduced from 13 weekly to 7 weekly in NS20)
Miami – Cali eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800
Miami – Cartagena eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily A319 (A321 from 04JUN20)
Miami – Georgetown eff 05AUG20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800
Miami – Guayaquil 1 daily A321 (737-800 from 09SEP20)
Miami – Lima eff 05AUG20 Service resumption, 1 daily A321 (replacing 757/767. 2nd daily resumes from 09SEP20)
Miami – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER
Miami – Madrid 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21
Miami – Manaus 5-7 weekly service cancelled until 24OCT20
Miami – Medellin eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737 MAX 8, 12 weekly from 08OCT20
Miami – Milan Malpensa 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume from 24OCT20
Miami – Paris CDG 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21
Miami – Pereira eff 08OCT20 Service resumption, 3 weekly A319
Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
Miami – Quito 1 daily A319
Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 05AUG20 Service resumption, 4 weekly 777-200ER
Miami – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 06AUG20 Service resumption, 2 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER (1 daily 777-300ER from 18AUG20. 2nd daily resumes 25OCT20)
New York JFK – Barcelona 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21
New York JFK – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
New York JFK – Georgetown eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800
New York JFK – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER
New York JFK – Madrid 1 daily service cancelled until 23MAR21
New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 1 daily service cancelled until 23MAR21
New York JFK – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled, to be resumed in S21
New York JFK – Paris CDG 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
New York JFK – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 1 daily service cancelled, to be resumed in NW21
New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
Philadelphia – Amsterdam eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8
Philadelphia – Athens Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Philadelphia – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, to be resumed in S21
Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not be resumed in S21
Philadelphia – Budapest Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not be resumed in S21
Philadelphia – Casablanca Seasonal 3 weekly cancelled, will not be launched in S21
Philadelphia – Dublin 1 daily service cancelled until 24OCT20
Philadelphia – Dubrovnik Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not be launched in S21
Philadelphia – Edinburgh Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Philadelphia – Lisbon Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Philadelphia – London Heathrow 2 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
Philadelphia – Madrid 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
Philadelphia – Manchester 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21
Philadelphia – Paris CDG 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21
Philadelphia – Prague Seasonal 1 daily service cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal 1 daily postponed to S21
Philadelphia – Rome 1 daily service cancelled until 27MAR21
Philadelphia – Shannon Seasonal 1 daily service cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Philadelphia – Venice Seasonal 1 daily service cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21
Philadelphia – Zurich 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21
Phoenix – London Heathrow 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20
Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow 1 daily service cancelled until 24OCT20