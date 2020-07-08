American Airlines July - Oct 2020 Inter-continental operations as of 05JUL20

American Airlines during the weekend of 05JUL20’s schedule update filed additional changes to its International service. Between 01JUL20 and 24OCT20, planned Inter-continental service (excluding Caribbean and Central America) as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Boston – London Heathrow 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20 (This route was last served in October 2013, originally scheduled to commence on 28MAR20)

Charlotte – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not resume in S21

Charlotte – Dublin Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Charlotte – Frankfurt 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21

Charlotte – London Heathrow 2 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Charlotte – Madrid Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Charlotte – Munich 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Charlotte – Paris CDG Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not resume in S21

Charlotte – Rome Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not resume in S21

Chicago O’Hare – Athens Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Chicago O’Hare – Budapest Planned new seasonal 4 weekly 787-8 cancelled, will not be launched in S21

Chicago O’Hare – Dublin Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Chicago O’Hare – Krakow Planned new seasonal 5 weekly 787-8 cancelled, will not be launched in S21

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-8 (787-9 from 18AUG20)

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily cancelled until 26MAR21

Chicago O’Hare – Prague Planned new seasonal 5 weekly 787-8 cancelled, will not be launched in S21

Chicago O’Hare – Rome Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Chicago O’Hare – Venice Seasonal 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-8 (787-9 09SEP20 – 06OCT20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Bogota eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily A319

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 daily 787-8 to resume on 24OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dublin eff 07JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 09SEP20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-8 (787-9 from 07OCT20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Guayaquil 5 weekly service cancelled, will not be resumed

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong eff 09JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 18AUG20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Lima Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Madrid 1 daily 787-8 (777-200ER 09SEP20 – 06OCT20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Munich 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume in S21

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-8 (777-200ER 09SEP20 – 24OCT20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Quito eff 08OCT20 Service resumption, 5 weekly A319

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal service cancelled in S20 (Cancellation filed in late-2019)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome Summer seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20 (Originally scheduled 2 daily in S20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile 1 daily service cancelled until 24MAR21

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon eff 09JUL20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 18AUG20. 787-8 replaces -9 in S20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily service to resume on 24OCT20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv Planned 3 weekly 787-9 from 09SEP20, postponed to NW21

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda eff 09JUL20 New route, 3 weekly 787-8 (1 daily from 18AUG20. 787-8 replaces 777-300ER in S20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 777-300ER (replacing 787)

Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume from 24OCT20

Los Angeles – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 3 weekly cancelled, will not resume from 26OCT20

Los Angeles – Hong Kong 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume from 24OCT20

Los Angeles – London Heathrow 2 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Los Angeles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 4 weekly service cancelled, will not resume from 24OCT20

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume from 24OCT20

Los Angeles – Sydney 1 daily service cancelled until 27MAR21

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 07JUL20 New route, 1 daily 787-9 (787-8 from 09OCT20 to 23OCT20. 2nd daily operates from 24OCT20)

Miami – Barcelona 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Miami – Barranquilla eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

Miami – Bogota eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 2 daily A319 (3rd daily from 07OCT20)

Miami – Brasilia 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume from 25OCT20

Miami – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER (Reduced from 13 weekly to 7 weekly in NS20)

Miami – Cali eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

Miami – Cartagena eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily A319 (A321 from 04JUN20)

Miami – Georgetown eff 05AUG20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

Miami – Guayaquil 1 daily A321 (737-800 from 09SEP20)

Miami – Lima eff 05AUG20 Service resumption, 1 daily A321 (replacing 757/767. 2nd daily resumes from 09SEP20)

Miami – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER

Miami – Madrid 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21

Miami – Manaus 5-7 weekly service cancelled until 24OCT20

Miami – Medellin eff 09SEP20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737 MAX 8, 12 weekly from 08OCT20

Miami – Milan Malpensa 1 daily service cancelled, will not resume from 24OCT20

Miami – Paris CDG 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21

Miami – Pereira eff 08OCT20 Service resumption, 3 weekly A319

Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Miami – Quito 1 daily A319

Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 05AUG20 Service resumption, 4 weekly 777-200ER

Miami – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 06AUG20 Service resumption, 2 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER (1 daily 777-300ER from 18AUG20. 2nd daily resumes 25OCT20)

New York JFK – Barcelona 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21

New York JFK – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

New York JFK – Georgetown eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800

New York JFK – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER

New York JFK – Madrid 1 daily service cancelled until 23MAR21

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 1 daily service cancelled until 23MAR21

New York JFK – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled, to be resumed in S21

New York JFK – Paris CDG 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

New York JFK – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 1 daily service cancelled, to be resumed in NW21

New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Philadelphia – Amsterdam eff 07OCT20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-8

Philadelphia – Athens Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Philadelphia – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, to be resumed in S21

Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not be resumed in S21

Philadelphia – Budapest Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not be resumed in S21

Philadelphia – Casablanca Seasonal 3 weekly cancelled, will not be launched in S21

Philadelphia – Dublin 1 daily service cancelled until 24OCT20

Philadelphia – Dubrovnik Seasonal 1 daily cancelled, will not be launched in S21

Philadelphia – Edinburgh Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Philadelphia – Lisbon Seasonal 1 daily cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Philadelphia – London Heathrow 2 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Philadelphia – Madrid 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Philadelphia – Manchester 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21

Philadelphia – Paris CDG 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21

Philadelphia – Prague Seasonal 1 daily service cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal 1 daily postponed to S21

Philadelphia – Rome 1 daily service cancelled until 27MAR21

Philadelphia – Shannon Seasonal 1 daily service cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Philadelphia – Venice Seasonal 1 daily service cancelled in S20, to be resumed in S21

Philadelphia – Zurich 1 daily service cancelled until 26MAR21

Phoenix – London Heathrow 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow 1 daily service cancelled until 24OCT20