Cebu Pacific resumes Dubai service from mid-July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Cebu Pacific yesterday (12JUL20) resumed International service, which saw the airline operates Manila – Dubai route. Initially operating once weekly with A330-300, the airline’s operational schedule as follows.

5J018 MNL1855 – 0015+1DXB 330 7
5J019 DXB0330 – 1650MNL 330 1