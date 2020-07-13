Cebu Pacific yesterday (12JUL20) resumed International service, which saw the airline operates Manila – Dubai route. Initially operating once weekly with A330-300, the airline’s operational schedule as follows.
5J018 MNL1855 – 0015+1DXB 330 7
5J019 DXB0330 – 1650MNL 330 1
Cebu Pacific resumes Dubai service from mid-July 2020
Posted
Cebu Pacific yesterday (12JUL20) resumed International service, which saw the airline operates Manila – Dubai route. Initially operating once weekly with A330-300, the airline’s operational schedule as follows.