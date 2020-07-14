Air France continues Tahiti service via Vancouver in August 2020

Air France in the last few days modified planned operation to Tahiti, for the month of August 2020. The Skyteam member will continue to operate Paris CDG – Vancouver – Papeete service until 01SEP20, with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. Planned one-stop Paris CDG – Los Angeles – Papeete flight is now delayed September 2020.



The Skyteam member does not have local traffic rights for Vancouver for following AF074/075 service.



AF074 CDG1845 – 1955YVR2155 – 0505+1PPT 772 246

AF075 PPT0710 – 1955YVR2155 – 1650+1CDG 772 357