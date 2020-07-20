LOT Polish Airlines resumes Dublin from late-August 2020

LOT Polish Airlines from late-August 2020 plans to resume service to Ireland, after 12 years hiatus. From 23AUG20, the Star Alliance carrier will operate Warsaw – Dublin service 4 times weekly, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.



LOT last served Dublin until October 2007, as it transferred the route to its former low-cost subsidiary CentralWings, which operated between October 2007 and October 2008.



LO299 WAW1435 – 1635DUB 738 x246

LO300 DUB1750 – 2150WAW 738 x246