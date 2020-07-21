Eastern Airways plans Dublin launch in late-August 2020

Eastern Airways in August 2020 is launching service to Dublin, as the airline opened reservation with confirmed launch date last week. The airline plans to operate service from Southampton and Teesside, with following schedule.



Southampton – Dublin eff 17AUG20 6 weekly ATR72

T37860 SOU1110 – 1220DUB AT7 x67

T37860 SOU1410 – 1520DUB AT7 7



T37861 DUB1300 – 1410SOU AT7 x67

T37861 DUB1600 – 1710SOU AT7 7



Day 7 operates from 06SEP20. Increase to 12 weekly from 25OCT20.



Teesside – Dublin eff 28AUG20 6 weekly Saab 2000

T37766 MME1200 – 1305DUB S20 5

T37766 MME1330 – 1435DUB S20 127

T37766 MME1415 – 1520DUB S20 34



T37765 DUB1345 – 1450MME S20 5

T37765 DUB1515 – 1620MME S20 127

T37765 DUB1600 – 1705MME S20 34