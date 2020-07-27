Alliance Airlines from mid-August 2020 is launching regular scheduled service on Brisbane – Moranbah route, now available for reservation. From 17AUG20, Fokker 70 aircraft will operate this routing 7 weekly (weekdays only).
QQ4350 BNE0600 – 0735MOV F70 2
QQ4354 BNE0735 – 0910MOV F70 3
QQ4352 BNE0740 – 0915MOV F70 1
QQ4356 BNE1305 – 1440MOV F70 5
QQ4358 BNE1445 – 1620MOV F70 34
QQ4360 BNE1635 – 1810MOV F70 2
QQ4351 MOV0805 – 0935BNE F70 2
QQ4355 MOV0940 – 1110BNE F70 3
QQ4353 MOV0945 – 1115BNE F70 1
QQ4357 MOV1510 – 1640BNE F70 5
QQ4359 MOV1650 – 1820BNE F70 34
QQ4361 MOV1840 – 2010BNE F70 2
Alliance Airlines adds Brisbane – Moranbah scheduled service from mid-August 2020
