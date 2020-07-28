Thai AirAsia August 2020 International operations as of 26JUL20

Thai AirAsia has outlined planned International service for August 2020, as the airline tentatively resumes International scheduled service on 16AUG20. Planned operation as of 26JUL20 as follows.
Further changes remains possible.
Bangkok Don Mueang – Phnom Penh eff 18AUG20 3 weekly A320
Bangkok Don Mueang – Singapore eff 16AUG20 1 daily A320
Bangkok Don Mueang – Yangon eff 16AUG20 4 weekly A320
