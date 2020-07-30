Star Peru proposes Ayacucho August 2020 service resumption

Star Peru has filed service resumption for Lima – Ayacucho route, previously served until October 2015. The airline intends to resume this route as early as 05AUG20, however reservation is not available. The new launch date is not yet confirmed by the airline, according to its website booking system.



Proposed schedule for 3 weekly Boeing 737 flights as follow.



2I1151 LIM0810 – 0910AYP 73C 357

2I1152 AYP0940 – 1040LIM 73C 357