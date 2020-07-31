Qingdao Airlines S20 International operation as of 29JUL20

Qingdao Airlines since May 2020 resumed International service, as the airline resumed Qingdao – Seoul Incheon route on 16MAY20. Subject to further changes, the airline will continue to operate this route for the remainder of summer 2020 season.



Airbus A320neo operates this route once weekly.



QW9901 TAO1700 – 1930ICN 32N 6

QW9902 ICN2355 – 0100+1TAO 32N 6