Air France tentatively delays Chennai launch to late-March 2021

Air France in recent schedule update further delays planned Paris CDG – Chennai service. Latest revision sees the Skyteam member tentatively to operate 3 weekly flights from 30APR21, instead of 26OCT20. The original launch date prior to current situation was 14JUN20.



AF previously scheduled 777-200ER aircraft during winter 2020/21 season. The following is planned operation for summer 2021 season, with 787-9.



AF108 CDG1010 – 2330MAA 789 146

AF107 MAA0105 – 0800CDG 789 257