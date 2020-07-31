Air France W20 Mexico City aircraft changes as of 30JUL20

Air France in the last 24 hours filed aircraft changes for Paris CDG – Mexico City route for winter 2020/21 season, on/after 25OCT20. Latest adjustment sees the Skyteam member operates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on daily basis, instead of previously filed A380 aircraft. Currently 777-300ER schedule is listed until 09JAN21 inclusive, as flights on/after 10JAN21 will be adjusted at later date.



AF178 CDG1155 – 1730MEX 77W D

AF179 MEX1955 – 1335+1CDG 77W D