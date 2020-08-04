Air Transat in late-July 2020 filed initial changes to winter 2020/21 operation, which sees the airline continues to cancel all International service from Western Canada. Selected routes from Eastern Canada and The Maritimes also sees selected cancellation.
Following routes are no longer listed in winter season (mainly focusing for the period of December 2020 – March 2021), based on comparison of OAG schedules listing 12JUL20 vs 02AUG20.
Calgary – Cancun
Calgary – Puerto Vallarta
Edmonton – Cancun
Edmonton – Huatulco
Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta
Halifax – Montego Bay
Moncton – Cancun
Moncton – Orlando
Moncton – Varadero
Montreal – Cozumel
Montreal – Madrid
Montreal – San Andres Island
Toronto – Barcelona
Toronto – Cozumel
Toronto – Huatulco
Toronto – Liberia
Toronto – Rome
Toronto – San Jose (Costa Rica)
Toronto – San Juan
Toronto – Santiago de Cuba
Toronto – Santo Domingo
Vancouver – Cancun
Vancouver – Fort Lauderdale
Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta
Vancouver – Punta Cana
Vancouver – San Jose (Costa Rica) – Liberia – Vancouver
Victoria – Cancun
Victoria – Puerto Vallarta
Winnipeg – Cancun
Winnipeg – Puerto Vallarta
Winnipeg – Punta Cana
Winnipeg – Varadero
Additional changes to its winter schedule is expected in the next few weeks.
Air Transat W20 network adjustment as of 02AUG20
