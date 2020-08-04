Air Transat W20 network adjustment as of 02AUG20

Air Transat in late-July 2020 filed initial changes to winter 2020/21 operation, which sees the airline continues to cancel all International service from Western Canada. Selected routes from Eastern Canada and The Maritimes also sees selected cancellation.



Following routes are no longer listed in winter season (mainly focusing for the period of December 2020 – March 2021), based on comparison of OAG schedules listing 12JUL20 vs 02AUG20.



Calgary – Cancun

Calgary – Puerto Vallarta

Edmonton – Cancun

Edmonton – Huatulco

Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta

Halifax – Montego Bay

Moncton – Cancun

Moncton – Orlando

Moncton – Varadero

Montreal – Cozumel

Montreal – Madrid

Montreal – San Andres Island

Toronto – Barcelona

Toronto – Cozumel

Toronto – Huatulco

Toronto – Liberia

Toronto – Rome

Toronto – San Jose (Costa Rica)

Toronto – San Juan

Toronto – Santiago de Cuba

Toronto – Santo Domingo

Vancouver – Cancun

Vancouver – Fort Lauderdale

Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta

Vancouver – Punta Cana

Vancouver – San Jose (Costa Rica) – Liberia – Vancouver

Victoria – Cancun

Victoria – Puerto Vallarta

Winnipeg – Cancun

Winnipeg – Puerto Vallarta

Winnipeg – Punta Cana

Winnipeg – Varadero



Additional changes to its winter schedule is expected in the next few weeks.