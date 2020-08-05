SAS August 2020 European network as of 02AUG20

SAS during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following European service, as the airline moves from peak summer season to fall in mid-August 2020. Information is based on 02AUG20's OAG schedules listing.



Note the effective date on frequency changes and service resumption listed from 16AUG20, is based on the week of 16AUG20. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation, including last minute changes.



Bergen – Alesund eff 17AUG20 6 weekly

Bergen – Trondheim 17 weekly (23 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Aalborg 28 weekly (34 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Aarhus 14 weekly (21 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Alicante 2 weekly (until 15AUG20)

Copenhagen – Amsterdam 11 weekly

Copenhagen – Athens 7 weekly (4 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Bergen 14 weekly (20 weekly from 16AUG20, 22 weekly from 23AUG20)

Copenhagen – Berlin Tegel 8 weekly (7 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Bologna 1 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Brussels 6 weekly (9 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Chania 4 weekly (3 weekly from 09AUG20, 1 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Dublin eff 16AUG20 3 weekly

Copenhagen – Dusseldorf 6 weekly

Copenhagen – Faro 1 weekly

Copenhagen – Frankfurt 6 weekly

Copenhagen – Gdansk 12 weekly

Copenhagen – Geneva 4 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Gothenburg eff 17AUG20 3 weekly

Copenhagen – Hamburg 11 weekly

Copenhagen – Helsinki eff 16AUG20 4 weekly

Copenhagen – London Heathrow 8-10 weekly

Copenhagen – Malaga 7 weekly (4 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Manchester 2 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Milan Malpensa 7 weekly (6 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Munich 4 weekly (6 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Nice 8 weekly (4 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Olbia 1 weekly (until 15AUG20)

Copenhagen – Oslo 35 weekly (40 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Palanga 6 weekly

Copenhagen – Palma Mallorca 8 weekly (4 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Paris CDG eff 16AUG20 6 weekly

Copenhagen – Pisa 1 weekly (until 15AUG20)

Copenhagen – Pula 1 weekly (until 15AUG20)

Copenhagen – Reykjavik Keflavik 7 weekly

Copenhagen – Rome 7 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Split 7 weekly (1 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Stavanger 14 weekly (21 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Stockholm Arlanda 23 weekly (39 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Stuttgart 3 weekly (2 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Thessaloniki 1 weekly (until 15AUG20)

Copenhagen – Trondheim 7 weekly (13 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Vagar/Faroe Islands 7 weekly (6 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Venice 1 weekly (until 15AUG20)

Copenhagen – Vilnius 6 weekly (12 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Warsaw 3 weekly (6 weekly from 16AUG20)

Copenhagen – Zurich 6 weekly

Oslo – Aalborg 7 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Aarhus 7 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Alesund 16 weekly (19-20 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Alicante 7 weekly (4 weekly from 09AUG20)

Oslo – Alta 10 weekly (6 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Amsterdam 4 weekly eff 16AUG20 4 weekly

Oslo – Athens 2 weekly (until 15AUG20)

Oslo – Bardufoss 16 weekly (15 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Bergen 41 weekly (42 weekly from 09AUG20, 48 from 16AUG20, 51 from 23AUG20)

Oslo – Berlin Tegel eff 17AUG20 2 weekly

Oslo – Billund 7 weekly (12 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Bodo 34 weekly (33 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Brussels eff 16AUG20 3 weekly

Oslo – Dublin 2 weekly (4 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Edinburgh 2 weekly

Oslo – Frankfurt 4 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Gdansk eff 16AUG20 2 weekly

Oslo – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 1 weekly

Oslo – Hamburg eff 16AUG20 2 weekly

Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 27 weekly (14 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Haugesund 13 weekly

Oslo – Kirkenes 11 weekly (7 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Kristiansand 14 weekly (18 weekly from 16AUG20, 20 weekly from 23AUG20)

Oslo – Kristiansund 12 weekly

Oslo – Kyiv Borispil eff 18AUG20 1 weekly

Oslo – Lakselv 2 weekly

Oslo – London Heathrow 7 weekly

Oslo – Longyearbyen 4 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Malaga 3 weekly

Oslo – Manchester 4 weekly

Oslo – Molde 8 weekly

Oslo – Nice 6 weekly (until 15AUG20)

Oslo – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly (until 15AUG20)

Oslo – Reykjavik Keflavik 3 weekly

Oslo – Split 5 weekly (3 weekly from 09AUG20, 1 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Stavanger 40 weekly (48 weekly from 16AUG20, 50 weekly from 23AUG20)

Oslo – Stockholm Arlanda 17 weekly (18 weekly from 09AUG20, 40 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Tromso 41 weekly (39 weekly from 16AUG20)

Oslo – Trondheim 41 weekly (48 weekly from 16AUG20, 50 weekly from 23AUG20)

Oslo – Zurich 6 weekly (4 weekly from 23AUG20)

Stavanger – Aberdeen 6 weekly (11 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stavanger – Bergen 11 weekly (24 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stavanger – London Heathrow eff 17AUG20 4 weekly

Stavanger – Trondheim eff 17AUG20 15 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Alicante 7 weekly (4 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Amsterdam eff 17AU20 3 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Angelholm/Helsingborg 12 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Are/Ostersund 6 weekly (7 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Athens 4 weekly (2 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Berlin Tegel 2 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Brussels eff 17AUG20 3 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Dublin 2 weekly (4 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Faro 1 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Gothenburg 12 weekly (23 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Hamburg eff 21AUG20 5 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Kalmar 5 weekly (6 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Kiruna 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – London Heathrow 9 weekly (12 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea 24 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Malaga 7 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Malmo 11 weekly (23 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Manchester eff 17AUG20 3 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Milan Linate eff 16AUG20 3 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Nice 6 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Palma Mallorca 6 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Paris CDG eff 16AUG20 3 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Rome 1 weekly (until 15AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Ronneby eff 23AUG20 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Skelleftea 7 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Split 7 weekly (1 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Sundsvall eff 16AUG20 10 weekly (11 weekly from 23AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Tallinn eff 24AUG20 15 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Thessaloniki 4 weekly (1 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Umea 13 weekly (18 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Vilnius eff 24AUG20 11 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Visby 7 weekly (4 weekly from 16AUG20)

Stockholm Arlanda – Zurich 4 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20, 6 weekly from 23AUG20)

Tromso – Bodo 12 weekly (17 weekly from 16AUG20)

Tromso – Longyearbyen 3 weekly

Trondheim – Alesund eff 17AUG20 6 weekly

Trondheim – Bodo 12 weekly (17 weekly from 16AUG20)