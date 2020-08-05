Iranian carrier Taban Air on Monday launched new route to Oman, based on OAG schedules listing. Since 03AUG20, the airline’s MD88 aircraft operates Tehran Imam Khomeini – Muscat route once weekly on Mondays.
HH7215 IKA1500 – 1700MCT M88 1
HH7216 MCT1130 – 1400IKA M88 1
Separately, the airline also on Monday 03AUG20 introduced 2nd weekly Shiraz – Muscat flight.
HH7217 SYZ0900 – 1030MCT M88 1
HH7217 SYZ1200 – 1300MCT M88 4
HH7218 MCT1400 – 1600SYZ M88 4
HH7218 MCT1800 – 1930SYZ M88 1
Taban Air increases Oman flights from August 2020
