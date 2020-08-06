Pakistan International Airlines plans to resume scheduled service to Toronto from September 2020, as flights are available for reservation, based on recent update. Planned operation as follows.
Islamabad – Toronto eff 02SEP20 1 weekly 777-200LR
PK781 USB0755 – 1255YYZ 777 3
PK782 YYZ1555 – 1350+1ISB 777 4
Karachi – Toronto eff 01SEP20 2 weekly 777-200LR
PK783 KHI0720 – 1255YYZ 777 2
PK783 KHI1205 – 1740YYZ 777 5
PK784 YYZ1555 – 1440+1KHI 777 37
Lahore – Toronto eff 03SEP20 2 weekly 777-200LR
PK789 LHE0735 – 1255YYZ 777 4
PK797 LHE0735 – 1255YYZ 777 7
PK790 YYZ1555 – 1420+1LHE 777 2
PK798 YYZ2115 – 1940+1LHE 777 5
Pakistan International resumes Toronto service from Sep 2020
