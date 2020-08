Avianca NW20 Colombia International inventory adjustment as of 2130GMT 08AUG20

Avianca in the last few days gradually filed inventory update for International service to/from Colombia, for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 2130GMT 08AUG20, inventory adjustment is in effect between 25OCT20 and 31JAN21 (selected routes has been adjusted into the first half of 2021), which some certain flights are not available for reservation.



Additional filing will be made in the next few weeks.



Barranquilla – Miami 1 daily closed for reservation

Bogota – Barcelona 3 of 7 weekly available for reservation

Bogota – Cuzco schedule for 1 daily flight removed (including flights on/after 31JAN21)

Bogota – Guayaquil

Avianca Colombia: 7 of 11 weekly available for reservation until 30NOV20

Avianca Ecuador: 7 of 13 weekly available for reservation until 30NOV20



Bogota – Lima 2 of 5 daily open for reservation until 30NOV20 (5 daily available on/after 01DEC20)

Bogota – London Heathrow 3 of 7 weekly available for reservation

Bogota – Los Angeles 1 daily closed for reservation until 01DEC20. 4 of 7 weekly available for reservation from 02DEC20

Bogota – Madrid 11 of 21 weekly (14 weekly from 01DEC20) available for reservation

Bogota – Mexico City 7 of 21 weekly available for reservation (Currently all 21 weekly flights are available for reservation on/after 01DEC20, however 14 of 21 weekly currently showing C/Y/B/M-class available, while other fare classes are not open until 31JAN21)

Bogota – Miami 3 of 4 daily available for reservation until 30NOV20

Bogota – Munich 3 weekly closed for reservation (including flights on/after 31JAN21 for all dates in 2021)

Bogota – New York JFK 2 of 3 daily available for reservation

Bogota – Orlando 3 of 7 weekly available for reservation

Bogota – Panama City

Avianca Colombia: 2 of 16 weekly available for reservation until 30NOV20

Avianca Ecuador: 3 of 5 weekly available for reservation



Bogota – Quito

Avianca Colombia: 1 daily available for reservation

Avianca Ecuador: 2 of 3 daily available for reservation until 30NOV20



Bogota – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 7 of 12 weekly available for reservation

Bogota – San Jose (Costa Rica) 1 of 3 daily available for reservation until 30NOV20

Bogota – San Salvador

Avianca Colombia: 1 daily available for reservation

TACA: 2 daily closed for reservation until 30NOV20



Bogota – Santiago de Chile 2 of 3 daily available for reservation

Bogota – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 of 3 daily available for reservation until 30NOV20

Bogota – Washington Dulles 5 of 14 weekly available for reservation

Cali – Madrid 1 daily closed for reservation

Cali – Miami 1 daily closed for reservation

Medellin – Madrid 3 weekly closed for reservation

Medellin – Miami 1 daily closed for reservation

Medellin – New York JFK 4-7 weekly closed for reservation



Routes not mentioned above currently shows all flights available for reservation.