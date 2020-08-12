Delta S21 Atlanta – Barcelona aircraft changes as of 11AUG20

Delta Air Lines in summer 2021 season filed aircraft changes for Atlanta – Barcelona route, as the airline schedules Boeing 767-300ER service from 01APR21. Despite the schedule listing shows service operates from 01APR21, first available flight for reservation is scheduled on 30APR21 (ATL departure).



Prior to COVID19 impact, the airline planned Airbus A330-200/-300 aircraft service for summer 2020 season.



DL194 ATL1750 – 0850+1BCN 76W D

DL195 BCN1050 – 1515ATL 76W D