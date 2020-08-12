Korean Air closes Australia / NZ booking until March 2021 as of 0615GMT 12AUG20

By Jim Liu

Korean Air in recent inventory update filed changes to Australia and New Zealand for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 0615GMT 12AUG20, the Skyteam member has closed reservation for following routes until 27MAR21 inclusive.

Seoul Incheon – Auckland 1 daily 747-8I (Previously only displays Business and Economy Class available for reservation until recent update)
Seoul Incheon – Brisbane 1 daily 787-9 (Previously closed reservation until 31DEC20 inclusive)
Seoul Incheon – Sydney 1 daily A380 (Previously only displays Business and Economy Class available for reservation until recent update)

As situation remains fluid, further changes is expected.