French Bee moves New York launch to early-Oct 2020

French Bee earlier this week once again delays planned Paris Orly – Newark service. As of 13AUG20, reservation for travel between 04SEP20 and 30SEP20 is closed (previously closed until 17SEP20). First flight available for reservation is tentatively scheduled on 01OCT20.

BF720/TX6720 ORY1945 – 2200EWR 359 D

BF721/TX6721 EWR2355 – 1320+1ORY 359 D