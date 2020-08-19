SkyUp Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to offer service to Sri Lanka, on board Boeing 737-900ER aircraft. The airline will operate Kyiv Borispil – Colombo routing with unidentified technical stop twice weekly, effective 26OCT20.
This route is only available for reservation on round-trip basis, originating Kyiv.
PQ551 KBP2325 – 1325+1CMB 739 14
PQ552 CMB1425 – 2145KBP 739 25
SkyUp Airlines adds Sri Lanka service from late-Oct 2020
