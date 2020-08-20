Hokkaido Air Commuter W20 operation changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Hokkaido Air Commuter in winter 2020 season is adjusting operations on selected market, announced on Tuesday 18AUG20. Planned operation changes from 27OCT20 as follows.

Sapporo Okadama – Memanbetsu eff 27OCT20 Service resumption since 2012, 3 weekly Saab 340
Sapporo Okadama – Misawa eff 27OCT20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Announced by the earlier this year, the carrier will begin using JAL’s JL-coded flight numbers from 25OCT20.

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.