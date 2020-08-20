Hokkaido Air Commuter W20 operation changes

Hokkaido Air Commuter in winter 2020 season is adjusting operations on selected market, announced on Tuesday 18AUG20. Planned operation changes from 27OCT20 as follows.



Sapporo Okadama – Memanbetsu eff 27OCT20 Service resumption since 2012, 3 weekly Saab 340

Sapporo Okadama – Misawa eff 27OCT20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Announced by the earlier this year, the carrier will begin using JAL’s JL-coded flight numbers from 25OCT20.