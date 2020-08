Finnair Sep 2020 European operations as of 23AUG20

Finnair last week announced European service revision, which sees the airline scales back planned operation in September 2020. As of 23AUG20, planned European service during September (including leisure flights) as follows. Frequency listed in the parenthesis is based on previous plan listed in OAG schedules as of 16AUG20, prior to the announcement.



Helsinki – Amsterdam 7 weekly (Previously scheduled 10 weekly, based on 16AUG20 OAG listing)

Helsinki – Bergen cancelled (2)

Helsinki – Berlin Tegel 7 weekly (14)

Helsinki – Brussels 5 weekly (7)

Helsinki – Budapest 5 weekly (5)

Helsinki – Chania cancelled (4)

Helsinki – Copenhagen 9 weekly (14)

Helsinki – Dublin 2 weekly (2)

Helsinki – Dusseldorf 3 weekly (7)

Helsinki – Edinburgh 1 weekly (1)

Helsinki – Frankfurt 7 weekly (10)

Helsinki – Gazipasa 1 weekly

Helsinki – Geneva 3 weekly (4)

Helsinki – Gothenburg 3 weekly (3)

Helsinki – Hamburg 3 weekly (7)

Helsinki – Irakleion cancelled (2)

Helsinki – Ivalo – Kittila – Ivalo 8 weekly (8)

Helsinki – Kos cancelled (1)

Helsinki – Kuopio 7 weekly (7)

Helsinki – Kuusamo 7 weekly (9)

Helsinki – London Heathrow 14 weekly (14)

Helsinki – Malaga 3 weekly (3)

Helsinki – Manchester 2 weekly (3)

Helsinki – Mariehamn 5 weekly (5)

Helsinki – Milan Malpensa 4 weekly (4)

Helsinki – Munich 5 weekly (9)

Helsinki – Oslo 7 weekly (17)

Helsinki – Oulu 33 weekly (33)

Helsinki – Paris CDG 14 weekly (14)

Helsinki – Prague 2 weekly (2)

Helsinki – Preveza cancelled (1)

Helsinki – Rhodes cancelled (3)

Helsinki – Riga 7 weekly (7)

Helsinki – Rome 3 weekly (3)

Helsinki – Rovaniemi 28 weekly (28)

Helsinki – Stockholm Arlanda 20 weekly (20)

Helsinki – Tallinn 21 weekly (21)

Helsinki – Vaasa 5 weekly (5)

Helsinki – Vienna 5 weekly (7)

Helsinki – Vilnius 6 weekly (6)

Helsinki – Warsaw 3 weekly (3)

Helsinki – Zakynthos cancelled (1)

Helsinki – Zurich 7 weekly (9)