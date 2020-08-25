Rwandair during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following scheduled service, based on OAG schedules listing as of 23AUG20. Last minute adjustment remains possible, while travel restrictions continues to impact planned operation.
Kigali – Brussels – London Heathrow 2 weekly A330-300
Kigali – Douala – Cotonou 2 weekly 737-800
Kigali – Dubai 3 weekly 737-800
Kigali – Kamembe 2 weekly Dash8-Q400
Kigali – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam 4 weekly Dash8-Q400
Kigali – Kinshasa 4 weekly 737-800
Kigali – Libreville – Cotonou 2 weekly 737
Kigali – Lusaka – Harare 2 weekly CRJ900
Kigali – Nairobi 7 weekly CRJ900
Rwandair Sep 2020 operations as of 23AUG20
